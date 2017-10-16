Horton the elephant joins Dr. Seuss-themed activities aboard Carnival cruises

Everyone's favorite elephant is teaming up with Carnival Cruise Line to promote kindness, compassion and generosity among young cruisers.

Horton, the star of the Dr. Seuss book and subsequent film “Horton Hears a Who!,” will lead a series of educational shipboard activities designed to help build character.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Carnival and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and is part of a national campaign called “Be Kind/Dare to Care.”

Activities are rolling out this month across the Carnival fleet and complement existing Seuss at Sea programs.

“Horton Hears a Who!,” published in 1954, is one of Seuss’ best-known books. It's a comical classic that helps readers discover that “a person’s a person, no matter how small.” The book's nonsensical rhymes and colorful illustrations help young readers learn about love, tolerance and perseverance.

The Carnival program will include a pledge to be kind, encouraging kids and their families to write down their kindness pledges. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative submissions.

Other activities will include an opportunity to make friendship bracelets and other Horton-themed arts and crafts activities.

In addition, Horton will be part of the line’s ongoing Seuss-a-Palooze Parade. Other ship activities include a Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast ($5) with familiar characters such as the Cat in the Hat.

Info: Carnival Cruises, (888) 237-1154 or contact a travel agent

