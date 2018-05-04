Ever heard of vinotherapy? Cruise line adds grape-based spa treatments

Pair wine with a massage and what do you get? A wonderful afternoon.
At least, that's the goal of a new vinotherapy spa program available from MSC Cruises.
Vinotherapy is an increasingly popular beauty therapy process that is making a big splash at spas. It utilizes every part of the grape, including seeds and the pips and pulp residue left over after a wine is made.
MSC's program is the result of a partnership with Bocelli Wines and features facial and body treatments that are said to boost circulation, reduce the signs of aging and brighten skin tone.
The spa program is being launched on MSC's new ship Seaside and eventually will be introduced fleetwide.
Eight different wine-based treatments will be available using Lajatica vinotherapy beauty products, named for the region in Tuscany, Italy, where Bocelli Wines are produced.
Proponents say vinotherapy works because grapes contain compounds called polyphenols, which they say fight free radicals and stimulate the renewal of cells and collagen.
MSC's vinotherapy spa treatments, which are an additional charge, are designed for men and women, and include three different body treatments, a Mediterranean citrus body massage and four facials, one specifically designed for men.
The products are made with natural extracts from the Bocelli family vineyards and blended with Tuscan plants and essential oils.
Info: MSC Cruises, (877) 665-4655
ALSO