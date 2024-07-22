8 Latinx healers raising vibrations in L.A.

To show up fully for others, we have to tend to our mental, emotional and physical health. Prayer, meditation, journaling and yoga help us stay centered and grounded. We try to eat a well-balanced diet and exercise as much as possible. If you’ve taken the therapy plunge, you know the benefits of having a professional hear you out and help you work through trauma and life challenges. Healing ourselves is a revolutionary act that often requires going deeper and tapping into ancestral wisdom and medicine. From body to birth workers, and life coaches to spiritual guides, the Latinx community abounds with healing arts practitioners offering relief from stress, anger and anxiety that affect our nervous system and can cause health problems. Here are some of the healers raising vibes in L.A. and helping us connect to our highest self.