Be one of the first to sail on National Geographic's newest expedition ship on inaugural California coast cruises

The second voyage, From Southern California to Baja: Sailing the Pacific Coast, will include a chance to snorkel in Baja's Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, a visit to a salt mine in Guerrero Negro, lunch at a vineyard in the Valle de Guadalupe and a visit to Isla Natividad, a Vizcaino Biosphere co-op in which residents practice sustainable fishing practices. Rates for the 12-night trip begin at $9,120 per person, double occupancy.