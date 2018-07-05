Be one of the first to sail on National Geographic's newest expedition ship on inaugural California coast cruises

Explore the coastline and islands of California on inaugural cruises of National Geographic Venture, the newest ship joining the fleet of Lindblad Expeditions.
Two voyages will take place in December on Venture, a 50-cabin coastal vessel that will be launched later this year.
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, known for journeys to Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, Antarctica and other remote regions, is adding Pacific Coast cruises to its upcoming schedule. A five-night trip departing from San Francisco and a 12-night voyage sailing out of the Port of Long Beach are the first itineraries.
Following a series of launch celebrations in San Francisco, Venture will sail from the Bay Area on Dec. 2 along the Northern California coastline to Southern California.
The second sailing will depart Long Beach on Dec. 7, traveling south to La Paz, Mexico. The ship will then begin cruising in Baja.
The first voyage, Coastal California by Sea, will visit Sausalito, Monterey, Point Lobos, Avila Beach and Catalina Island. Sven Lindblad, CEO and founder of Lindblad Expeditions, will be on board during the cruise. Rates for the five-night journey begin at $3,800 per person, double occupancy.
The second voyage, From Southern California to Baja: Sailing the Pacific Coast, will include a chance to snorkel in Baja's Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, a visit to a salt mine in Guerrero Negro, lunch at a vineyard in the Valle de Guadalupe and a visit to Isla Natividad, a Vizcaino Biosphere co-op in which residents practice sustainable fishing practices. Rates for the 12-night trip begin at $9,120 per person, double occupancy.
Info: Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, (800) 397-3348
