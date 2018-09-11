More royals are coming this way. Princess Cruises brings a new ship to the Port of Los Angeles

Princess Cruises plans to give Southern California the royal treatment next year. The line has announced it will send its ship Royal Princess to the Port of Los Angeles in 2019 for voyages in the spring, fall and winter.
During summer, the ship will sail from Vancouver Canada, to Alaska.
Royal Princess, launched in 2013, is one of the line’s larger ships, carrying 3,560 passengers. It is bound for $15.9 million in refurbishments later this year before its West Coast debut on March 23.
The renovation will include the addition of several new features, including upgrades in the Lotus Spa and fitness center, plus the addition of the cruise line’s luxury beds.
The ship also has a large atrium, an overwater SeaWalk, a 60-foot-long glass walkway 128 feet above the ocean, a live television studio, an adults-only pool and a Camp Discovery youth center.
Next spring, Royal Princess will sail on a series of six cruises from Los Angeles' port in San Pedro to the Mexican Riviera, stopping in Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.
Weeklong cruises are scheduled to sail on March 23 and 30, and April 6, 13, 20 and 27. More dates are planned in fall and winter 2019. Prices start at $659 per person, double occupancy, for an inside room, plus port charges.
Following the spring sailings, the ship will move to Vancouver for summer voyages to Alaska, then return to Los Angeles in late September 2019 to continue weeklong cruises to Mexico.
Several five- and 10-day cruises to Mexico are also planned, plus seven-day California Coastal cruises and shorter four-day West Coast Getaway voyages, visiting Catalina Island.
Royal Princess was christened by the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton, in June 2013. Her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, christened the original Royal Princess in 1984. A display case on board features memorabilia from the naming ceremony.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237, or contact a travel agent
