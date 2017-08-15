Race track will make its debut on the mega-ship Norwegian Bliss

If you’ve been pining for a race track at sea, your ship will be coming in. Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that its 16th ship, the Norwegian Bliss, will come with a two-level electric car track for passengers who want to race around the top of the ship.

Norwegian Bliss, which makes its maiden voyage in June 2018, will feature an almost 1,000-foot track that the cruise line says is the “largest competitive race track at sea,” according to a news release.

Norwegian Cruise Line Electric cars that passengers can zip around in on the upper-deck race track. (rendering) Electric cars that passengers can zip around in on the upper-deck race track. (rendering) (Norwegian Cruise Line)

You’ll be able to take tight corners and race at speeds of up to 30 mph as you log laps. The cars are electric (read: quiet), but you’ll hear the engine rev, courtesy of speakers in the car’s headrest.

Norwegian Cruise Line The Aqua Park planned for the Norwegian Bliss. The Aqua Park planned for the Norwegian Bliss. (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Another game feature on board: an open-air laser tag course, designed to look like an abandoned space station.

Other fun factors aboard the Norwegian Bliss include an on-board Aqua Park, with a free fall slide and loops called Ocean Loops that extend out over the ship, and a slide called Aqua Racer in which passengers can race side-by-side in inner tubes.

Norwegian Cruise Line The ship will have an open-air laser tag course too. (rendering) The ship will have an open-air laser tag course too. (rendering) (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Younger kids can hit part of the park with tipping buckets, smaller slides and water cannons, the release says. Norwegian Bliss will host Splash Academy, a free supervised program for children 3 to 12 years old, and the Entourage club where teens can play old-school games like foosball and air hockey, and hit the dance floor too.

In its first year, Norwegian Bliss will sail weekly Alaska cruises from Seattle. It also will sail to the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera.

The ship will hold about 4,000 passengers. It’s currently under construction at Meyer Werft ship builders in Germany.

Info: Norwegian Bliss, (888) 445-7936, or contact a travel agent

ALSO

International cruise lines are putting Acapulco in their itineraries again

Nick Jonas to perform shipboard concerts in the Bahamas on Carnival cruises

Uniworld picks model Petra Nemcova as 'guardian angel' of its new millennial cruise line

World's busiest cruise ports are in Florida

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel