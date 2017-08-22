Calling all vegans: You can cruise and eat well with Oceania's new menu

Vegans who set sail on Oceania Cruises can happily bypass the prime rib and salmon entrees on their next cruise. That's because the line's six ships now serve an extensive vegan menu and also offer vegan smoothie bars with cold-pressed raw juices.

Passengers can belly up to the raw juice and smoothie bar on the pool deck any morning and find choices such as tropical green smoothies, cold brew lattes, Coco Island juice, an acai berry bowl or a chia cashew yogurt bowl.

Oceania's new vegan menu, with more than 250 dishes, is featured in the ships' main dining rooms and includes appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts. In addition, Oceania ships offer vegetarian, gluten-free and kosher meals too.

The line has also featured a spa cuisine menu for nearly a decade that coordinates with its Canyon Ranch SpaClub at sea concept. The program focuses on life balance, fitness and wellness.

The new vegan menu gives passengers five dishes and four sides to choose from at breakfast, including a Spanish tortilla dish with potatoes, onions and tofu; a vanilla waffle with fresh berries; apricot and pistachio muffins; cream of wheat or oatmeal; and sides such as grilled tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, vegan link sausage and Lyonnaise potatoes.

At lunch, guests might have a Tuscan-style bean soup, an Italian salad with assorted greens, roasted bell peppers and toasted garlic bread followed by a tofu and spinach-stuffed involtini (wrap) with pasta and olive tapenade sauce and a chocolate vegan-ricotta pie.

The dinner menu is a five-course meal that might include a quinoa salad and vegetable tartare, truffle-flavored parsnip soup, Thai red vegan curry with rice and a shortbread dessert with passion fruit cream and strawberries.

