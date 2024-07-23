The 18 best places to get vegetarian and vegan tacos in Los Angeles

The metal-inspired pop-up has an entire menu devoted to vegetarian and vegan options dubbed “Heaven” (the meat-centric menu is called “Hell”). You can order the vegan options as a trio of tacos that includes black trompo (stacked with mushrooms, Napa cabbage, eggplant and onions coated in recado negro), green “chorizo” (with soy and a mix of epazote, cilantro, spinach, watercress, peanuts and pistachio) and “chicharrón” (made with flour and salsa verde), or get the plant-based proteins in a mulita, torta or burrito, including a Chilakilles combination with a fried egg.