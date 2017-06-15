New Royal Caribbean corkage fee may put a damper on your BYOB celebrations aboard ship

If you like to wine a little when you cruise, here's some bad news: Royal Caribbean International has reinstated its $15 corkage fee for each bottle of wine or Champagne brought aboard.

The cruise line, which formerly charged passengers as much as $25 per bottle, did away with the fee in 2014. But it has reinstated the charge, albeit lowering the cost to $15 per bottle.

Royal Caribbean was one of the few major cruise lines that didn't charge the fee. Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line charge $15. Holland America Line charges $18, and Disney Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises charge $25 per bottle.

Though some cruise lines, like those mentioned above, allow you to bring a couple of bottles of wine or Champagne aboard when you embark on your cruise, others will confiscate bottles you bring on board.

Some lines, such as Disney, specify that passengers can bring two bottles of unopened wine or Champagne, or six beers, on board on embarkation day and in each port of call.

Many lines confiscate bottles brought aboard at ports of call and don't return them until the end of the voyage.

CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. CAPTION Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. CAPTION Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

What's the best way to sort it all out? Check the individual cruise company's rules online before spending money on wine you might not be able to drink during your vacation.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Best summer camp at sea? Which cruise lines have splashy fun for kids

Isla Cozumel ranks high with cruise ship travelers, CruiseCompete says

You could get booted from your next cruise if you ignore these rules

Listen to top artists and jump in to jam on JazzFest at Sea cruise