Shark Week lasts all summer aboard Caribbean Princess

Shark season is swimming this way again. Not real sharks — the kind that occasionally make California surfers quiver — but shark-themed fun in the form of Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week, which begins July 22.
And summer sailors will be able to celebrate the big event with special activities aboard Princess Cruises ships.
To mark the 30th anniversary of Shark Week, Princess has transformed Shark Week into the Summer of Shark on board the Caribbean Princess.
In addition, some Alaska and Britain sailings will celebrate Shark Week beginning July 7. And guests aboard all Princess ships will be able to watch Shark Week 2018 programming, including "Great White Abyss," on Princess Cruises in June, in advance of airings on the Discovery Channel during Shark Week.
But the big fun will be aboard the Caribbean Princess, which will be sailing in the Caribbean this summer. Kids will be able to hang out with an actor costumed as a great white shark, get their faces decorated with shark tattoos, make foam molds of shark teeth, color shark posters and pose for pictures against a green backdrop, on which a great white will appear to menace them in photos.
Adults can get into the spirit with specialty cocktails such as a Shark Attack Margarita or a Great Blue Shark.
Each year, Discovery Channel features sharks in weeklong programming that airs around the globe. Shark Week debuted in July 1988, making it the longest-running cable TV programming event, a year older than “The Simpsons.”
ALSO