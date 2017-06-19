Some European cruise lines are making it easier (and cheaper) for singles to go it alone

Solo cruisers, who are usually charged for two people even though they're traveling alone, can catch a break with some companies that are waiving the additional charge this year and next.

European Waterways, which runs hotel-style barges on Europe's rivers, announced last week that it is eliminating the double occupancy requirement in a nod to the growing popularity of traveling solo.

Among the destinations served by the line are France's Burgundy region, Scotland's Caledonian Canal and Italy's Po Valley and Venice.

Uniworld River Cruises and Ponant cruise company, a French line that offers big-ship cruising, also waive the single supplement charge.

Tauck plans to waive the single supplement charge on its European river trips in 2018, offering "savings of up to 50% for solo travelers."

CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. CAPTION Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. CAPTION Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

The solo travel market is booming, and many large cruise lines are trying new ways to target the market by adding special cabins for one, offering to match roommates and staging events that make mixing and mingling easier. Norwegian Cruise Line led the way in 2010, introducing studio rooms with full-size beds for singles.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Best summer camp at sea? Which cruise lines have splashy fun for kids

You could get booted from your next cruise if you ignore these rules

Watch the Great American Eclipse from the Atlantic Ocean on Oasis of the Seas cruise