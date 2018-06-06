Advertisement

Visit French Polynesia on a family-oriented cruise where you can swim with sharks, take nature hikes, watch Tahitian dancers

By
Jun 06, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Visit French Polynesia on a family-oriented voyage with Paul Gauguin Cruises. (Paul Gauguin Cruises)

Explore the South Pacific with your family on a cruise to Tahiti and the islands of French Polynesia. Special Paul Gauguin cruises, in conjunction with the Wildlife Conservation Society, introduce kids and adults to the environment and animals of the South Seas.

Activities include naturalist-led island and beach excursions, science programs, crafts, games, dolphin-watching expeditions, swimming with sharks and rays, and watching Tahitian dance performances. Seven- to 11-night cruises visit Tahiti and other islands, including the Society, Cook and Tuamotu chains.

Dates: Available dates in June, July and December.　

Price: From $5,845 per person, double occupancy; third passenger in room, 17 and younger, sails free. Includes round-trip airfare from LAX, accommodations, meals; 24-hour room service; beverages and a day on the line’s private islet, Motu Mahana. Stewards of Nature program from $349. 　　　

Info: Paul Gauguin Cruises, (800) 848-6172

