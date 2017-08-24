Travel photographer Steve McCurry brings his visual expertise to Silversea Cruises

You may not recognize travel photographer Steve McCurry’s name, but you’ve definitely seen his work. The National Geographic photographer’s most famous portrait is one of an Afghan girl taken in 1984, an image that endures to this day.

McCurry, 67, is partnering with Silversea Cruises to curate and chronicle the luxury line’s itineraries, according to a news release Wednesday.

The cruise line gave few details about the partnership except to say that McCurry would “chronicle Silversea’s extensive fleet and portfolio expansion designed to take guests to some of the world’s most intriguing and remote destinations.”

Silversea Cruises The Silver Muse is the line's newest ship. It launched in April. The Silver Muse is the line's newest ship. It launched in April. (Silversea Cruises)

Silversea offers itineraries to more than 850 destinations in 130 countries, the release says. In April, the all-suite Silver Muse launched, giving the line a fleet of nine ships.

In his 40-year career, McCurry has covered the war in Afghanistan, life in rural India and the aftermath of 9/11 in New York City. His work can be found in magazines and in fine-art photo collections.

McCurry narrates this video to explain his fascination and excitement about some of the most travel-worthy places on the planet.

Info: Silversea Cruises, (888) 978-4070 or contact a travel agent.

