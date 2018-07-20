Advertisement

Mississippi River holiday cruises feature decorated homes and plantations

Jul 20, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Visit seasonally decorated homes and plantations along the Lower Mississippi on an American Cruise Lines holiday tour. (American Cruise Lines)

Celebrate the holidays by rolling on the river with American Cruise Lines. Eight-day Spirit of the Season cruises will travel the Mississippi in December, visiting seasonally decorated antebellum homes and plantations and enjoying caroling and other activities in ports along the route.

The lower Mississippi itinerary includes round-trip cruises from New Orleans that visit Natchez and Vicksburg, Miss., and Baton Rouge, La.

Holiday foods and activities are available on board.　

Dates: Departures Dec. 1, 8, 22 and 30

Price: From $3,440 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals and activities. Airfare not included.

Info: American Cruise Lines, (800) 460-4518

