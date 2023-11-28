30 dazzling holiday light displays that make SoCal shine
Think back to your earliest fond memories of the holidays. Chances are they involve nippy weather and some kind of sparkly lights.
We don’t have much snow in Southern California to ring in the holidays, but we have plenty of nighttime light shows. This year you can experience the sparkle at festive neighborhood displays, elaborately festooned botanic gardens and zoos, and drive-through extravaganzas with music, dance and animation.
Some of the free neighborhood displays might feel a bit cheesy, until you consider how much heart goes into the decor, especially when volunteers spend weeks and sometimes months stringing tinsel, inflatables and lights just to entertain people they’ll never meet.
There’s some solid history to a few of these events as well. At Upper Hastings Ranch in Pasadena, the Holiday Light Up is marking its 71st year of a friendly neighborhood rivalry that grew from one street in 1952 to 45 streets today and some 1,100 homes (although not everyone in the area joins the decorating frenzy).
But for those who do, it’s a huge labor of love, and not inconsiderable expense, although technology has reduced some of the electricity costs with LED lights that use a fraction of energy and are less prone to breakages or fire.
That became abundantly clear in Altadena, where about 100 volunteers spend 10 weekends ahead of the holidays using ropes and pulleys to hang 18,000 lights along the boughs of 155 venerable deodar cedar trees on Santa Rosa Avenue, a.k.a Christmas Tree Lane. Switching to LED lights meant the association’s electric bill “went from thousands of dollars a year to $400,” said Christmas Tree Lane Assn. President Scott Wardlaw of Arcadia, who’s been active in the organization since 2008. He got involved when his son chose the group as his high school freshman community service project and asked his dad to drive him so he could volunteer.
Fifteen years is nothing, though, Wardlaw said, compared to volunteers like Tony and Maureen Ward, who moved onto Santa Rosa Avenue in 1971. Initially, they just helped string lights outside their home. However, in 1996 they threw themselves into volunteering for the association once their children were grown. Over the years, they took on leadership roles, and Tony supervised the annual light stringing in September, October and November and unstringing in February as a volunteer foreman for nearly 18 years.
At 80, Tony says he’s still helping, but he’s tapped 22-year-old Derek Nowak to take on the foreman role. “We’re working on getting some younger people in here to take over,” he said, adding that Nowak has been “working with us since he was 8 years old and he’s got the experience and commitment.”
That staying power is the secret sauce for organizations like Christmas Tree Lane, said Wardlaw.
“It’s amazing to me that people come out year after year to do this job,” he said. “They don’t have to, but they decide to do it anyway because it’s a good idea. I always remind myself of this because sometimes it can feel like the world’s pretty crummy ... and then I think of things like our organization and I think, ‘Yeah, the world’s not so bad after all.’”
A few final things to note:
- Most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and count your blessings that Southern California’s low temperatures rarely dip below 50 degrees.
- Several of the free light shows are in residential areas where an informal group of neighbors voluntarily go all out to create holiday displays, so the start and stop dates for these events are sometimes vague. Pro tip: If you can, try to visit on weekday nights because traffic can get congested on weekends. Or better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away and walk the route. (You’ll get in some steps, and in some neighborhoods residents sell hot chocolate or other treats from their driveways).
- The holiday light shows are divided into four loose categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar above.
- If we’ve missed any venues, send me an email and we may be able to include it. But we’re also interested in hearing about single homes that put on a lavish, not-to-be-missed display, so if you find a great display, jot down the address, include your name and contact information, and email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com. If we get enough, we’ll share those extravaganzas too.
Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden
Dates: Through Dec. 31
Hours: Timed entry between 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 16, then nightly through Dec. 31. Visitors can stay until gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Reserved tickets are required and prices vary depending on the day and time. Prices range from $29 (typically for weekdays, later in the evening) to $38 for ages 13 and older, $21-$27 for ages 4-12, and $24-$32 for ages 65 and older. Children under 4 enter free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount on tickets, but need a promo code from the garden. Preferred on-site parking ranges from $20 to $25, depending on the day; off-site parking pass with a shuttle to the gate is $10. Beverages and snacks may be purchased on-site.
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights
Dates: Dec. 1-26
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo
Dates: Dec. 9-23
Hours: 7-11 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: 6-10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Capistrano Lights at San Juan Capistrano Mission
Dates: Dec. 2-30
Hours: Tickets available for selected days only: Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 22-23 and 26-30. Ticket holders can enter as early as 10 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming of lights, music and Santa begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. The mission closes at 7 p.m. during Mission Lights, except on opening night, when it closes at 8 p.m.
Admission: Limited tickets are available at the door, but online purchases are recommended due to high demand, $20 ages 12-59, $17 seniors ages 60+, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Member tickets are $9 for anyone over 4.
Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena
Dates: Nightly from Dec. 9-Jan. 7
Hours: The lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. and off at midnight. Winter Festival hours on Dec. 9 from 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane will reopen to traffic by 11 p.m. on Dec. 9, after the festival is complete.
Admission: Free
Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard
If you’re willing to pay $13.50 per person, you can tour Christmas Tree Lane as well as Oxnard’s Heritage Square Gingerbread Exhibit from a double-decker trolley Dec. 12-14 on Holly Trolley, the Holiday Tour. Prepaid reservations required.
Dates: Dec. 10 through 26 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Dana Point Harbor Holiday Lights and Board Parade of Lights
An extra note: If you arrive during the day on Dec. 2-3 and have a Santa fan tagging along, check out Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s annual Boat Rides With Santa — 20-minute harbor cruises with Santa, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $5 for adults and children, with all proceeds supporting the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay‘s work to support women and girls.
Dates: Dec. 8-10
Hours: Starts at 6:30 p.m. each night
Admission: Free
Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light
Dates: Through Jan. 7
Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Dec. 24 and 25.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, $20 to $40 for members; $25 to $45 for nonmembers. (Children under 2 enter free but still require a ticket.)
Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms
Dates: Through Dec. 30
Hours: Open Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 16, then daily through Dec. 30 except for Dec. 24 and 25), 4:30 to 10 p.m. (Last entry is at 8 p.m.)
Admission: $25 to $35 for ages 13 and older, $15 to $25 for ages 3-12, depending on the night. Children 2 and under as well as military service members, retirees and veterans enter free with military ID. Activity tickets are $6 or six for $30 for games, arts and crafts, mini-ATVs, face painting and photos with Santa. Parking is $10, but if you’re just coming to shop for trees and holiday merchandise, tell the parking attendants and they’ll direct you to free parking.
Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch
Dates: Through Dec. 27
Hours: Open Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 16, then nightly except Dec. 25 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The parking lot entrance closes at 9 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $29.99 to $44.99 per person, depending on the night. Children 2 and younger enter free. Advanced purchase required (unless the venue isn’t sold out that day.)
Imaginarium at Pomona Fairplex
Dates: Wednesdays-Sundays (and Dec. 26) through Jan. 7
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission: $27 to $29 depending on the day for ages 13-61, $21 to $23 ages 3 to 12 or 62 or older, $19-27 for military people and their families with ID depending on the day. Family packs for four tickets are $92 to $100.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 7
Hours: Open Wednesdays through Sundays, except Dec. 24-25 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: $29 to $35 for ages 13 and older, $18 to $23 for ages 2 to 12, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free. Discounts up to 27% for members of the zoo.
Lightscape at Los Angeles County Arboretum
Dates: Through Jan. 2 except closed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4-6, 11-13 and 25.
Hours: Tickets must be reserved in advance, with timed entry between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., but visitors can stay until the gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $29 to $35 for ages 13 and older, and $14-$18 for ages 3 to 12, depending on the day. Members save $6 per adult ticket and $4 per child ticket. Children 2 and under enter free. On-site parking is $20 and must be purchased online. Discounted rates are available for a family pack of four tickets (for two adults and two children) or for four adults.
Lightscape San Diego at San Diego Botanic Garden
Dates: Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 1, 2024, except open Dec. 18-19 and 26. Closed Sunday, Dec. 24, as well as Christmas Day.
Hours: 5-10 p.m. (Last entry at 9 p.m.)
Admission: Timed entry tickets are $26-$32 for ages 13 and older, $16-$20 for ages 3-12, depending on the days. Members and military families with ID pay $3 less. Children 2 and younger enter free. Ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and $2 for children if purchased the day of the event. Parking is $10-15 depending on the day, if purchased in advance, $20-$25 if purchased at site or day of the event.
Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 8-10, 15-16 (Dec. 8 is open to members only)
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $20 adults, $15 for seniors age 65+, students with ID and children ages 3-12. Members pay $15 adults, $10 seniors/students/children 3 to 12. Children under 3 enter free.
Magic of Lights in Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Dates: Nov. Through Dec. 31
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Admission: Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance, online, $25 or $30 per standard vehicle, depending on the dates you choose. A limo or party bus ticket costs $60. If purchased at the gate, tickets are $35 or $40 for standard vehicles, and $75 for limo/party buses. Tickets for buses are $100, whether online or at the gate.
Manhattan Beach Pier
Dates: Through early January
Hours: Nightly at dusk
Admission: Free
Marina Lights and Boat Parade Spectacular at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey
Dates: Dec. 9 for the boat parade
Hours: 6 to 8 p.m., preceded by 5 minutes of fireworks
Admission: Free
Mission Inn Festival of Lights
Pro tip: The Mission Inn covers a full city block and is draped with lights and moving figures on all sides, but if you want to see the elaborate holiday decor inside without renting a room or buying a meal, make a reservation to tour the Mission Inn. The history is fascinating. You’ll get a peek inside this storied hotel, and if you take the last tour of the day, the outside lights will be ablaze when you emerge. The 75-minute tours are by reservation only and cost $20 for ages 12 and older, $17 for seniors, and $15 for children ages 11 and younger as well as residents of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. There are also several stores nearby, such as Mrs. Tiggy Winkles gift shop, and the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, a.k.a the Cheech, next door, if you want to browse a little before the lights come on.
Dates: Through Dec. 31
Hours: Lights come on at dusk every night.
Admission: Free to walk outside; however, if you want to see the decorations inside, you’ll need to take a tour, rent a hotel room (starting at $229 a night) or have a reservation at one of the inn’s restaurants. (Or maybe grab a drink at one of its two lounges.)
Newport Dunes Annual Lights of the Bay
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: Dusk to 9:30 p.m. daily
Admission: Free. On-site parking is free for the first 30 minutes, then $10 to $25 depending on your length of stay. Ice skating sessions are $20 or $25 for 90 minutes on the ice, depending on the day and time.
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: Every evening at dusk
Admission: Free
Santa Barbara Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 14
Hours: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Mondays and Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 14, 24-25 and 31, and Jan. 1, 8 and 9.
Admission: $22 or $32 for ages 13 and older, $20 or $30 ages 3 to 12, depending on dates, children 2 and under enter for free. Zoo members pay $2 less per ticket.
Seaside Holiday Lights
Many residents sell food and drink from their property, said Seaside Neighborhood Assn. President Tricia Blanco, but there are no public restrooms and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. Enter from Pacific Coast Highway on Robert Road.
“This used to be just a neighborhood thing, but now it’s an attraction,” Blanco said.
Dates: Dec. 1 to Jan. 1
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Sherman Library & Gardens' Nights of 1000 Lights
Dates: As of press time, the only dates not sold out were Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 17-22.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. with three possible entry times, but only 8 p.m. entry times were still available as of press time.
Admission: $35, ($25 members, children 3 and under enter free.) The family package of $200 includes family membership for a year and four tickets.
Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up
Dates: Dec. 9 to Dec. 31
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Ventura Harbor Holiday Parade of Lights and Fireworks
Dates: Dec. 15-16
Hours: The boat parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m.
Admission: Free to watch the parade and fireworks.
Wakefield Winter Wonderland
Dates: To be announced
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
Dates: Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 14-24, 26-30. Note that Dec. 14 is only for ages 21 and older.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $19.95-$22.95 for 18 and older, depending on the day, $15.95 to 18.95 for ages 3-17. Children under 3 enter free. Adult members pay $2 less.
Yolanda Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 6 (approximate)
Hours: “Always open,” but the lights look best at night.
Admission: Free
