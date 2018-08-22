Advertisement

Take a riverboat down the Columbia River to see fall colors in the Pacific Northwest

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 22, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Take a riverboat down the Columbia River to see fall colors in the Pacific Northwest
The American Empress departs Stevenson, Wash. during a fall cruise on the Columbia River. (America Queen Steamboat Co.)

Drift down the Columbia River this fall, enjoying the autumn colors of the Pacific Northwest on a five-day cruise with American Queen Steamboat Co.

The leisurely cruise sets sail in Vancouver, Wash., and visits the ports of Astoria, Ore.; Stevenson, Wash.; and the Dalles, Ore., where the Lewis and Clark expedition spent three days in October 1805.

Advertisement

Highlights of the Autumn Splendor cruise include the Columbia Gorge, Bonneville Dam and the Riverwalk in Astoria.　 　

Dates: Nov. 12-16

Price: From $1,199 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations in a veranda stateroom, meals with complimentary beer and wine, shore excursions and activities. Airfare not included.　

Info: American Queen Steamboat Co., (888) 749-5280

ALSO

Experience the culinary heart of Israel's cities, and soak up ancient culture along the way

Royal Caribbean bans support animals from cruises

Sail from L.A. along California's coast with L.A. Times travel and food writers

Advertisement
Advertisement