Take a riverboat down the Columbia River to see fall colors in the Pacific Northwest

Drift down the Columbia River this fall, enjoying the autumn colors of the Pacific Northwest on a five-day cruise with American Queen Steamboat Co.
The leisurely cruise sets sail in Vancouver, Wash., and visits the ports of Astoria, Ore.; Stevenson, Wash.; and the Dalles, Ore., where the Lewis and Clark expedition spent three days in October 1805.
Highlights of the Autumn Splendor cruise include the Columbia Gorge, Bonneville Dam and the Riverwalk in Astoria.
Dates: Nov. 12-16
Price: From $1,199 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations in a veranda stateroom, meals with complimentary beer and wine, shore excursions and activities. Airfare not included.
Info: American Queen Steamboat Co., (888) 749-5280
ALSO