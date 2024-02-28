Seattle’s Space Needle was built as part of the 1962 World’s Fair. It anchors the Seattle Center area of the city.

15 things to do in Seattle, like soak in a hot tub boat or step inside dreamy glass spheres

Sure, L.A.’s gotten a little wet this winter. But Seattle gets wetter. In fact, it has water the way we have celebrities: in extravagant, inspiring, sometimes alarming quantities.

And that may help explain why visiting Washington’s largest city can be so rewarding for a northbound traveler. Lots of greenery, lots of lakes and seascapes, lots of coffeehouses and welcoming indoor spots. Also free bananas (as you’ll discover below).

This guide is designed to help a newcomer wade into Seattle, with new approaches to well-known landmarks like the Space Needle (which is now old enough to join AARP) and Chihuly Garden and Glass (which features more accordions than you’d expect).

I’ve also thrown in tips on how to sleep in a tree, pilot your own floating hot tub, meet two trolls and taste a bison taco.