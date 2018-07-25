Dance at 9 party stages on the Groove Cruise to Mexico

Dance, dance, dance this fall when the 30th annual Groove Cruise Cabo sails round- trip from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with dozens of musicians on board and a day-to-night roster of activities.
The four-day cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl will feature electronic music legends and up-and-coming acts with 96 hours of music across nine stages.
Headliners include Marc Kinchen, Duke Dumont, Green Velvet, Benny Benassi and Cosmic Gate. The itinerary includes a private party at Blue Marlin Ibiza Los Cabos resort.
Dates: Oct. 10-14
Price: Inside cabins from $1,069 per person, double occupancy. Includes transportation, accommodations, food and activities. Airfare and transfers not included.
Info: Groove Cruise Cabo, (877) 438-9438
ALSO