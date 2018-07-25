Advertisement

Dance at 9 party stages on the Groove Cruise to Mexico

By
Jul 25, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Dance at 9 party stages on the Groove Cruise to Mexico
The Groove Cruise Cabo 2018 offers 96 hours of music across nine stages on the Norwegian Pearl. (Adam Hahn / Groove Cruise 2017)

Dance, dance, dance this fall when the 30th annual Groove Cruise Cabo sails round- trip from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with dozens of musicians on board and a day-to-night roster of activities.

The four-day cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl will feature electronic music legends and up-and-coming acts with 96 hours of music across nine stages.

Advertisement

Headliners include Marc Kinchen, Duke Dumont, Green Velvet, Benny Benassi and Cosmic Gate. The itinerary includes a private party at Blue Marlin Ibiza Los Cabos resort.

Dates: Oct. 10-14

Price: Inside cabins from $1,069 per person, double occupancy. Includes transportation, accommodations, food and activities. Airfare and transfers not included.

Info: Groove Cruise Cabo, (877) 438-9438

ALSO

TSA screeners may ask you to remove snacks from your carry-on bag. So be ready

Fall colors river cruises between NYC and Montreal on sale

Island hop, snorkel and whale watch in Portugal's Azores islands

Advertisement
Advertisement