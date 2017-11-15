Take a small-ship cruise to Washington state's tulip festival next spring

If facing winter makes you dream of spring, check out American Cruise Lines’ Tulip Festival cruises next April that will explore Washington state’s Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands.

The weeklong cruises visit the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Anacortes, Wash., where hundreds of acres of tulips, daffodils, cherry and apple blossoms will be at their peak.

Participants will be able to stroll through the fields, chat with master growers and learn some tips for improving their gardens.

Cruises will sail round-trip from Seattle, visiting Friday Harbor and Port Townsend, Wash., in addition to Victoria, Canada. The cruises will take place on the line's new American Constellation before it heads to Alaska for the summer season.

Dates: April 7, 14, 21

Prices: Rates from $8,830 per couple, including transportation, accommodations, meals and excursions. Pre-cruise packages are available. Airfare not included.

Info: American Cruise Lines, (800) 460-4518

