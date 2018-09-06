Stretch and snorkel on a yoga cruise to Ecuador's Galápagos Islands

Get centered while cruising Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands on a weeklong yoga-themed expedition.
The December voyages are aboard a 10-cabin Ecoventura mega-yacht, the Origin, and will feature Gustavo Plaza, an Ecuadorean yogi who will lead passengers through Hatha yoga and meditation techniques.
Between classes, participants can snorkel and explore the archipelago by Zodiac boats. Cruisers will make landfall nightly at secluded beaches.
Dates: Dec. 2-9, 9-16
Price: From $7,850 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, shore excursions and water activities. International airfare and taxes are not included.
Info: Ecoventura, (800) 633-7972
ALSO