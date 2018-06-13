Go truffle-hunting for 'black gold' in Western Australia

Let a truffle-hunting dog help you find edible gold on a three-night, four-day gourmet wine and food tour in the Margaret River region of Western Australia.
The highlights include a search for Tuber melanosporum, or black winter truffles, prized for their distinctive aroma and flavor.
The trip also includes a rental car in which to explore the Margaret River region, which has more than 120 wineries and miles of beaches.
Additional highlights include a stay at a beach resort and a visit to the iconic Leeuwin Estate for an introduction to Australian wine, food and contemporary art.
Dates: Tours depart Perth three times a week through Aug. 23.
Price: From: $759 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, some meals, rental car and insurance, truffle hunt and truffle and wine tastings. International airfare not included.
Info: Outdoor Travel Adventures, (800) 554-9059
ALSO