Advertisement

Go truffle-hunting for 'black gold' in Western Australia

By
Jun 13, 2018 | 5:40 AM
Go truffle-hunting for 'black gold' in Western Australia
Search for truffles with the help of a trained dog on a Western Australia tour. (Tourism Western Australia)

Let a truffle-hunting dog help you find edible gold on a three-night, four-day gourmet wine and food tour in the Margaret River region of Western Australia.

The highlights include a search for Tuber melanosporum, or black winter truffles, prized for their distinctive aroma and flavor.

Advertisement

The trip also includes a rental car in which to explore the Margaret River region, which has more than 120 wineries and miles of beaches.

Additional highlights include a stay at a beach resort and a visit to the iconic Leeuwin Estate for an introduction to Australian wine, food and contemporary art.　

Dates: Tours depart Perth three times a week through Aug. 23.

Price: From: $759 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, some meals, rental car and insurance, truffle hunt and truffle and wine tastings. International airfare not included.　

Info: Outdoor Travel Adventures, (800) 554-9059

ALSO

Beyond the fairy-tale castle and the horse-drawn carriages, Krakow reveals a hipster side and a haunting past

Here's another way to get free parking in Las Vegas. Is it the start of a trend?

Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Memorial is closed indefinitely for repairs

Advertisement
Advertisement