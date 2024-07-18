Advertisement
‘Joshua Tree Dream’ peeks inside high-desert artists’ private worlds

A Pioneertown house made of converted shipping containers has been painted in a collage of desert sunset hues.
Ally Wray-Kirk, an educator and daughter of an architect, and music industry entrepreneur Spike Wray-Kirk built their Pioneertown home out of shipping containers.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
By Times Staff Writer
A book cover photo shows a stone and glass house surrounded by a rocky desert landscape at dusk.
The cover of the new book “Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream.”
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)

The shipping-container home of Ally and Spike Wray-Kirk in Pioneertown may look camera-ready for a shelter magazine spread, but you will find it recently published in a project that’s decidedly un-Architectural Digest in feel. “Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream” is the brainchild of Lisa Schyck, who says her goal was to capture the private worlds of the high desert creative community. With photography by Bill Leigh Brewer and essays by Katie Nartonis, the self-published book released this month appropriately mixes grit and polish as it bounces from Joshua Tree to Yucca Valley to Morongo Valley and points beyond.

2

Bobby Furst, Joshua Tree

Assemblage artist Bobby Furst used proceeds from his massive sculpture at the Sunset Strip restaurant Boa to buy his Joshua Tree property 20 years ago.

Peace signs and other art by Bobby Furst in a desert garden
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)

Furst’s property, which he dubbed Furstwurld, has grown to include a series of buildings including one with a stage, lighting, sound system and seating, plus a roll-up door that opens to the outside.

Inside an industrial building with a high curved ceiling sit a stage and sound equipment, all set for a concert.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
3

Jesika Von Rabbit, Yucca Valley

Rock musician Jesika Von Rabbit‘s backup dancers Erin Gurule and Lani Elizabeth Johnson pose for a portrait at Rabbit’s home.

Two masked women in surreal red bunny costumes sit on patio furniture, surrounded by Joshua trees and desert scrub.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
4

Alice Jones and Lee Scott, Yucca Valley

Composer and musician Lee Scott, who was a music editor on films including Baz Lurhmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” and Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line,” shares a Yucca Valley home with his wife, teacher Alice Jones.

A keyboard and computer monitor sit in front of a window looking out over the desert of Yucca Valley.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
5

Snake Jagger, Morongo Valley

Inside the home of painter Snake Jagger, whose home doubles as an art gallery. Fun fact: Jagger’s father was Frank Sinatra’s private valet.

A landscape triptych hangs on the wall surrounded by paintings and other elements of a working studio.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)

Jagger’s property includes a trailer that he uses as guest accommodations.

A teardrop trailer painted in rainbow colors sits at the end of a small foot bridge, desert foothills in the distance.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
6

Chakra Khan and Matt Elson, Morongo Valley

Matt Elson, an artist pictured in one of his Infinity Boxes, shares his Morongo Valley home with healer and yogi Chakra Khan.

A man with white hair and beard pokes his head through a colorful facade, an image that mirrors multiply to trippy effect.
(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)
7

Lisa Schyck and Bob Aronson, Yucca Valley

The Yucca Valley sukkah of artist Bob Aronson and Lisa Schyck, creator of the self-published book “Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream.”

The covered sukkah of artist Bob Aronson and Lisa Schyck glows with an orange Yucca Valley sunset as its backdrop.
(Lisa Schyck)
