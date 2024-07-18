‘Joshua Tree Dream’ peeks inside high-desert artists’ private worlds

Assemblage artist Bobby Furst used proceeds from his massive sculpture at the Sunset Strip restaurant Boa to buy his Joshua Tree property 20 years ago.

(Bill Leigh Brewer / Joshua Tree Dream)

Furst’s property, which he dubbed Furstwurld, has grown to include a series of buildings including one with a stage, lighting, sound system and seating, plus a roll-up door that opens to the outside.