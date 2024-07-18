‘Joshua Tree Dream’ peeks inside high-desert artists’ private worlds

The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The shipping-container home of Ally and Spike Wray-Kirk in Pioneertown may look camera-ready for a shelter magazine spread, but you will find it recently published in a project that’s decidedly un-Architectural Digest in feel. “Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream” is the brainchild of Lisa Schyck, who says her goal was to capture the private worlds of the high desert creative community. With photography by Bill Leigh Brewer and essays by Katie Nartonis, the self-published book released this month appropriately mixes grit and polish as it bounces from Joshua Tree to Yucca Valley to Morongo Valley and points beyond.
Assemblage artist Bobby Furst used proceeds from his massive sculpture at the Sunset Strip restaurant Boa to buy his Joshua Tree property 20 years ago.
Furst’s property, which he dubbed Furstwurld, has grown to include a series of buildings including one with a stage, lighting, sound system and seating, plus a roll-up door that opens to the outside.
Rock musician Jesika Von Rabbit‘s backup dancers Erin Gurule and Lani Elizabeth Johnson pose for a portrait at Rabbit’s home.
Composer and musician Lee Scott, who was a music editor on films including Baz Lurhmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” and Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line,” shares a Yucca Valley home with his wife, teacher Alice Jones.
Inside the home of painter Snake Jagger, whose home doubles as an art gallery. Fun fact: Jagger’s father was Frank Sinatra’s private valet.
Jagger’s property includes a trailer that he uses as guest accommodations.
Matt Elson, an artist pictured in one of his Infinity Boxes, shares his Morongo Valley home with healer and yogi Chakra Khan.
The Yucca Valley sukkah of artist Bob Aronson and Lisa Schyck, creator of the self-published book “Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream.”
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.