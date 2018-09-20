Explore West Africa on a small-ship adventure

Spot wildlife from the bow of a small ship on a new eight-day adventure offered by Peregrine. The cruise, which sails round trip from Dakar, Senegal, offers opportunities to explore the Saloum Delta, home to crocodiles and manatees, before heading up the Gambia River and a stop at Kunta Kinteh Island, named after the character in “Roots” and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Other highlights include spending time in a Gambian family compound and a visit to the Wassu stone circles.