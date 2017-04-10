Round trip travel from L.A. to Auckland is on sale for $932 on Air New Zealand, but not for long

If you want to visit the land of Hobbits, you likely won’t find a better airfare deal than this one. Air New Zealand is offering round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Auckland for $932 — and you can add flights within the country for an extra $99 each.

You have to book by April 17 to take advantage of this deal.

Nonstop flights at the bargain price apply to travel from L.A. between May 1 and June 27, Aug. 5 and Oct. 10, and Oct 16 to Dec. 12. Remember, New Zealand is in the Southern Hemisphere, which means autumn runs from March to May, and summer begins in December.

The offer is subject to availability, of course. The deal also is good for departures from San Francisco and Houston (with different travel periods and prices).

And about those Hobbits.

You can visit the lush green hills of Hobbiton, the movie set used in the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” movies. It’s about a 2½-hour drive south of Auckland on the North Island.

Info: Air New Zealand

