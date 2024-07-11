Tell us: How much did you spend on your summer vacation?

Here in Los Angeles, summer vacation means many different things to many different people. For some it’s a five-week-long trip to Majorca, Spain; for others it’s a long weekend at a Malibu campsite. Some of us will save all year for a big luxurious blowout; others will strategize to minimize costs. According to a recent survey from NerdWallet, 20% of Americans will go into debt to fund travel.

To help the L.A. Times explore the variety of ways that Angelenos vacation, we’re asking our readers to share details of their 2024 summer trips. We want to know where you went and what you spent on transportation, food, accommodations and souvenirs. We also hope you’ll tell us whether those costs were worth the experience to you and your family.

And we’d love to see a photo from your trip as well!