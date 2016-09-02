latimes.com
Framed, Part 5 : He blamed her — but would the jury buy it?
Travel News & Deals
Travel News & Deals Deals, tips, advice and more
TRAVEL Travel News & Deals

LAX to Hungary for $747, round trip, on American and British

Off-season travel can save you lots of money. Case in point: LAX-Budapest, Hungary, on American or British for $747 round trip, including all taxes and fees.

The fare, subject to availability, is for departures through March 17. You must stay over a Saturday night but not longer than six months.

Info: American, (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com; British, (800) 247-9297, www.britishairways.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

ALSO:

Los Osos is big enough to keep a golfer and kayaker happy

Where you can stay in L.A. for around $100 a night or less

Hey, parents of fourth-graders: This way to California mission stories, pictures and a video quiz

 

 

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°