LAX to Hungary for $747, round trip, on American and British

Off-season travel can save you lots of money. Case in point: LAX-Budapest, Hungary, on American or British for $747 round trip, including all taxes and fees.
The fare, subject to availability, is for departures through March 17. You must stay over a Saturday night but not longer than six months.
Info: American, (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com; British, (800) 247-9297, www.britishairways.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
