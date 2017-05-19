Follow the music to Austin, with a $211 round-trip fare out of LAX

Just in time for the college football season, and some fall weather, three airlines are offering an LAX-Austin round-trip for $211 that includes all taxes and fees.

American, Delta and United are all offering the deal with travel required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays. The deal, subject to availability, runs from Aug. 22-Nov. 1. It must be purchased by Thursday (May 25).

Nonstop flights are available, and other restrictions may apply.

Info: www.aa.com, (800) 433-7300; www.delta.com, (800) 221-1212; www.united.com, (800) 864-8331

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

