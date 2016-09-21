Deal: Got warm gear? Deep discounts on Antarctica expeditions until Friday

Budget and bucket list don’t usually go hand in hand, until now. Australia-based Peregrine Adventures offers deep discounts on tours to Antarctica from November through March.
The deal: Antarctic expeditions are big-ticket items, which make these prices on selected tours pretty special.
If you leave Nov. 15 on a 20-day tour of the Antarctic Peninsula, Falkland Islands & South Georgia, you pay $9,697 per person instead of $12,945.
On an 11-day Antarctic Explorer aboard the Ocean Endeavour starting Dec. 3, you’ll pay $5,697 per person instead of $7,945. (Prices are based on double occupancy and don’t include international airfare).
When: The sale ends at 9 p.m. Pacific time Friday.
Details: You have nine expeditions to choose from, but not all departure dates carry the sale price. Check the Peregrine Adventures website and click on “dates and availability” to find the lowest prices.
Info: Peregrine Adventures’ Antarctica Flash Sale, (855) 832-4859
