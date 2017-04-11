Find the sweet spots for photography in Armenia and Georgia

Explore Armenia and Georgia on a 14-day tour with travel photographers Michele Burgess and Mehmet Ozbalci.

Armenia, considered a cradle of civilization, has a rich collection of ancient churches and monasteries as well as beautiful mountains, lakes and waterfalls.

Highlights include the Church of Khor Virap at the foot of Mount Ararat, the 7th century Zvarnots Temple, and the Armenian Genocide Museum in Yerevan, the capital.

In Georgia, participants will experience great landscapes in the Caucasus Mountains, 1,000-year-old tower villages, and the capital city of Tbilisi, with its mix of Art Deco and and old castles and churches.

Dates: Sept. 16-30

Price: $5,995 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $1,150. Includes international airfare from New York, accommodations, most meals, transfers, sightseeing with English-speaking guides, and photography assistance.

Info: In Focus With Michele Burgess, (714) 536-6104

ALSO

Seeing Alaska by sea has its advantages, including bird's-eye views of wildlife and glaciers

Wild or mild, these bike rides are among the best in the West (and Iowa)

10 things to know when planning a bike trip

New U brand lures millennials to European river cruising with sleek black ships, DJs and overnight stops in big cities

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel