If you're going Down Under, take a peek at the Great Barrier Reef

One of the world's great natural wonders can be visited on Coral Expeditions cruises to the Great Barrier Reef, Earth's longest coral reef off the northeastern coast of Australia.

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed landmark, which is so big it’s visible from space, is 1,250 miles long and composed of more than 3,000 reefs, coral cays and hundreds of picturesque tropical islands in the Coral Sea.

The four-day cruise sails from the Coral Expeditions' home port in Cairns, Australia.

The itinerary includes a full day at two sections of Ribbon Reefs, considered among the most colorful and pristine reefs found along the length of the longer reef.

The ship also visits fringing reefs off Lizard Island and Two Isles.

Voyages are limited to a maximum of 44 passengers. Three-day and weeklong cruises are also available.

Dates: Cruises depart Cairns weekly on Mondays; three-day cruises depart on Fridays.

Price: The four-night Great Barrier Reef voyage starts at $1,656 per person, double occupancy. Included are accommodations, meals, select beverages and daily guided activities, including snorkeling and glass-bottom boat tours.

International airfare from LAX to and from Cairns Airport is not included.

Info: Coral Expeditions, 011-61-7-4040-9999

ALSO

Thanks to abundant snow, the West can expect a long, rollicking river rafting season

Here's where to see the magnificent waterfalls that have returned to SoCal after the big rains

In the winter that won't quit, resorts extend their ski and board seasons. Ready to hit the slopes on July 4?

Everything's coming up primroses and poppies and ranunculuses, but these blooms won't last much longer

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel