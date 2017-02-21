For your Arizona spring-training trip, a baseball butler and online Cactus League guides can help

Baseball fans who want an edge on spring-training travel to Arizona might consider staying at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. The period hotel has added something new to its roster of guest services this season: baseball butler.

The pros on the hotel’s concierge staff have been guiding Cactus League visitors for years on things like how to get autographs from A-list players and which hot dog lines are the shortest at the stadiums.

Now they’ve pooled their knowledge and come up with tips designed to help fans make the most of their sports-centric visit.

The butler is on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during spring-training season (Feb. 24 to March 31). Ask as many questions as you like — and you’ll receive a handy cheat sheet to take with you.

Spring-training fans can stay at the Arizona Biltmore and gaze at mountain views from the Squaw Peak Lawn.

It includes simple stuff, such as reminding you to bring a glove (“What good is being up close and personal if you don’t have a glove to catch a foul ball or home run?”). And where you’ll get the best Instagram shots (Camelback Ranch’s “modern amenities and design as well as dramatic mountain views create one of the most Insta-worthy spring-training atmospheres in all of baseball.”)

The butler also can help you find game tickets or ticket packages.

Nightly room prices at the resort start at $379 in late February and $399 in March, excluding tax and fees. Info: Arizona Biltmore

If you’re planning a DIY spring-training trip, here are some online resources that can help first-timers and veterans.

-- Go to the Major League Baseball website to plan your days. It has details on specific workouts by team, which stadiums they’re playing in and online ticket sales for games. Info: MLB.com/cactusleague

-- You’ll find a free guide to download from Scottsdale’s tourism agency. It has a schedule of games, list and location of stadiums, history of the Cactus League and more. Info: Spring Training Guide

-- The Cactus League website provides profiles of each team in the league, “scoop on the stadium” they play in and an opportunity to buy tickets. Click on individual teams to drill down on details you need (such as the Anaheim’s Los Angeles Angels). Info: Cactus League

Fans jockey for position to get autographs from L.A. Dodger Corey Seager after a spring-training session in Arizona last year.

-- L.A. Dodger fans can watch morning workouts free at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, which has 13 baseball fields, walking trails and even an orange grove. Info: Camelback Ranch

