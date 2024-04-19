In Lincoln Heights under the 5 Freeway, dog-friendly Benny Boy Brewing is a popular stop before and after Dodgers games, with natural ciders, beers and wine, plus regular food pop-ups.

Where to eat and drink near Dodger Stadium before or after a game

There are a few telltale signs that summer is approaching in Los Angeles. The lavender treetops of blooming jacaranda trees. The crowded peaks at our local parks as Angelenos resume their late-evening hikes. The annual activity of getting friends and family together for at least one game at Dodger Stadium.

Attending Dodgers games doesn’t require that you actually follow the team’s standings or even have an interest in Major League Baseball (though I’m told it helps). Our home team’s winning nature means you can show up in the second or third inning and most likely be met with a favorable score and happy fans, just in time to join the wave and cheer another hitter home.

This is especially true since the Dodgers nabbed star Japanese player Shohei Ohtani from the Anaheim Angels at the end of the 2023 season. Nicknamed “Shotime” for his high pitching and batting averages, the designated hitter played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters for four years and has been compared to an early-career Babe Ruth. L.A. Dodgers fans, including local restaurants and bars, have welcomed Ohtani with 150-foot-tall murals, themed merchandise and special menu items.

Pre- or post-gaming is part of our seasonal Dodgers tradition and there are plenty of places to choose from across Echo Park, Silver Lake, Chinatown and Lincoln Heights, some just a half-mile walk from the stadium. Whether you’re seeking artisanal sake from Ohtani’s home prefecture, street tacos, local cider or American comfort foods, here are 10 of the best places to grab food or a drink before or after a Dodgers game.