Germany’s Oktoberfest is coming to a close, but Big Bear and Arrowhead will party on. Oktoberfest festivals in the Southern California mountain towns of Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead will make you feel as though you’re in Bavaria, Germany, home to the world’s biggest beer-centric celebrations that end Oct. 3. Without getting on a plane, you can dance the polka, chow down on bratwurst and apple strudel or practice your yodeling.

Big Bear Lake’s annual Oktoberfest, which runs weekends through Oct. 28 at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, is one of the oldest in California, founded 47 years ago by German immigrants Hans and Erika Bandows.

Participants can listen to German bands, watch dance troupes, eat brats and other Central European foods and taste German beers. You also can try your hand at log sawing, stein carrying and yodeling, among other competitions. Kids can plan carnival-style games.

Free shuttles take you back to your cabin, hotel or residence after a day of cold brews, German cheers and the chicken dance. The complimentary shuttle runs 6 p.m. to midnight every Saturday, with a free ride provided to any accommodation or home in Big Bear Valley.

Festival tickets range from $9 to $19.99 for an adult single-day ticket. Hours are noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Info: Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, (909) 585-3000

Lake Arrowhead prides itself on being Southern California’s largest free Oktoberfest, and features German bands, beer and food such as German potatoes, bratwurst, knockwurst, beer brats, sauerkraut, pretzels and coleslaw. You can do the chicken dance or watch other audience members try their hand at German dancing.

Held at Lake Arrowhead Village, the festival continues through Oct. 29 from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

There’s no charge to attend, but if you want to drink at the event, you’re required to purchase a commemorative 16-oz. beer mug for $20 that includes your first beer. Refills cost $10. Wine, soda and water also are available.

Info: Lake Arrowhead Village Oktoberfest

By the way, Oktoberfest throughout Germany started Sept. 16 and ends Oct. 3.

