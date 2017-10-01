What's up for next weekend? Blues in the desert, chocolate orchids, a tortoise named J.C. and historic musical instruments

From going deep into technology to heading far into the desert hills, from orchids that smell like chocolate to ethnic desserts, it’s time to start planning the weekend.

Apple Valley

Get down and funky in the hills of the high desert for the Woodystock Festival with nearly a dozen bands singin’ the blues. Bring your chair and settle in at the end of the “mildly rough” dirt road. (Low-riding cars not advised.) Bring plenty of sunscreen, and plan for a little dust with the blues.

When: Oct. 6-8

Cost, info: Adults from $20, kids 12 and younger free. Bring toys, etc., to occupy children. Dogs on leash OK. (760) 246-0262, woodystock.info

Oxnard

Celebrate diversity at the 22nd annual Multicultural Festival. Discover dances, customs and stories while you get your festival passport stamped by local residents from Scotland, Kenya, Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico, Jamaica, India, China, the Philippines and the Middle East. Listen to a Santana tribute band; watch Highland Scottish, Filipino and belly dancing; and walk with the Oxnard Peace Parade.

When: Oct. 7

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 385-7434, facebook.com/OxnardMulticultural

Landers

Sniff the cocoa scent of the Oncidium Sharry Baby, a purple-brown orchid, at the Morongo Basin Orchid Festival, about 35 miles north of Palm Springs. Take classes on orchid care; listen to live jazz; taste wine, cheese and craft beer; and wander through greenhouses to marvel at exotic blooms (as long as you’re wearing non-slip, rubber-soled shoes). Twenty local organizations benefiting from the festival will have booths, including Joshua Tree Desert Tortoise Rescue, which will introduce guests to a 291-pound African spurred tortoise named J.C.

When: Oct. 7 and 8

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (760) 364-2282, lat.ms/orchidfestival

Costa Mesa

What do a duduk and a kannoon sound like? Hear these historic musical instruments at the St. Mary’s 9th annual Armenian Festival, where visitors can watch traditional dancing, buy jewelry and textiles, and chow down on Armenian dishes and homemade desserts.

When: Oct. 7 and 8

Cost, info: $3. Family-friendly. Service animals only. (949) 432-6279, stmaryarmenianfestival.com

San Diego

Wild creations such as a 17-foot-tall “Electric Giraffe” and giant sculpted “monsters” as well as a high-tech comedy show will be at the San Diego Makers Faire in Balboa Park. Check out 3Dynamicx, a Mexican startup focusing on 3-D printing for projects that help the community and focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

When: Oct. 7 and 8

Cost, info: Adults (13 and older) from $20, active-duty military from $12, student (with ID) from $18, children (3-12) from $12. Dogs on leash outdoors only. (619) 232-7502, sandiego.makerfaire.com

