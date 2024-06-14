‘Significant’ weekend warming will give Southern California a short break from June gloom

Southern California could see its warmest weekend so far this year, with a short but significant shift in weather weakening the marine layer and raising temperatures throughout the region.

“It will be getting warmer just about everywhere,” said Mike Wofford, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. He said the highest temperatures are expected Saturday.

But the warm-up is starting Friday in the Inland Empire and low deserts, where heat advisories are in effect Friday and Saturday and triple-digit temperatures are forecast. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley and San Diego County deserts, where “dangerously hot conditions” are expected; Palm Springs could see its hottest day of 2024, with highs Saturday up to 115 degrees.

Highs this weekend for the Los Angeles County valleys are expected to peak in the upper 90s, while downtown L.A. and inland Orange County will hit the mid-80s, and beaches are forecast to get into the mid-70s.

“High pressure aloft and increasing northerly flow will bring significant warming [Friday], with additional warming in coastal and valley areas Saturday,” the National Weather Service’s Friday morning forecast discussion said. “After [Friday] morning, expect limited night and morning clouds through Sunday.”

High pressure & clear skies will lead to warmer weather today and especially Sat, in particular for deserts, where it will be hot, gusty, & dry. Warm overnight temps offer less relief in the low deserts. Take precautions against heat & know the signs of heat related illnesses. pic.twitter.com/MPEDubHAuk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 14, 2024

For beachgoers, officials are warning of treacherous ocean conditions though Sunday, with “dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf,” according to the weather service’s beach hazards statement.

Along with the heat, the Antelope Valley and Interstate 5 corridor should expect a windy weekend, with wind advisories warning of gusts up to 50 and 60 mph possible — a combination that will create favorable conditions for grass fires.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service warned. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles.”

But the warmer temperatures aren’t expected to stick around after the weekend.

“It’s a real short warm-up,” said Alex Tardy, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego. “We’re going to have a lot less clouds even in the morning on Saturday, and then those clouds start to creep back in on Sunday,”

A cooling trend will kick off next week, Wofford said, but then another warm weekend could be on tap.

“We’re going to start a cooldown on Monday and then as we get into later next week — Thursday, Friday — we’re looking at temperatures warming up quite a bit.”