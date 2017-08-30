Warships and free concerts by Los Lobos, Quiet Riot, Motley Crue's Vince Neil coming to L.A. Fleet Week

L.A. Fleet Week comes ashore Labor Day weekend with a display of Navy warships as well as free concerts by Los Lobos, Quiet Riot and Motley Crue's Vince Neil rocking out on the fantail of the battleship Iowa museum.

Activities honor the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and include allowing visitors to tour active military ships while they’re in port. Tours are free, but those interested should reserve online to make sure they get a spot.

Waterfront events are set to begin 6 p.m. Wednesday with a free welcome party in downtown San Pedro followed by daily concerts Wednesday through Monday on the Iowa.

Visitors can buy a $10 discounted admission ticket to tour the Iowa that’s good Friday through Monday.

The entertainment lineup includes Quiet Riot and Los Lobos on Friday night, Neil followed by fireworks on Saturday night, country singers Brent Payne and Shannon Rae on Sunday, and British rock band the Babys on Monday.

Labor Day activities begin with an out-and-back 5-mile run on the Vincent Thomas Bridge followed by Galley Wars, a culinary smackdown in which cooks from the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Royal Canadian Navy face off. Celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Mei Lin and Steve Samson are set as the judges.

Info: L.A. Fleet Week

