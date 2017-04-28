Something wonderful to do for Canada's 150th birthday: Ride the rails, from Montreal to Vancouver

Ride the rails from Montreal to Vancouver on a 10-day trans-Canada trip that celebrates the nation's 150th anniversary. It’s a year-long nationwide party marking the date when the colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick agreed to form the Canadian Confederation.

Kick off your celebration in Montreal with a guided tour and a two-day stop to explore the city; then travel aboard VIA Rail’s Corridor Service to Toronto.

Participants will get an introduction to the city, followed by a full-day excursion to nearby Niagara Falls.

The tour group then boards VIA Rail’s signature train, the Canadian, for the four-night trip across five provinces to Vancouver, viewing prairies, lakes and the snow-capped Canadian Rockies.

The train travels through Jasper National Park, a Rocky Mountain highlight. In Vancouver, participants will have a day to explore the city's attractions on a hop-on hop-off tour.

Dates: Tours available May 2 through April 27, 2018.

Price: From $2,195 per person, double occupancy. Includes rail transportation, hotel accommodations for five nights and sleeper car for four nights, all meals on the train, city tours and some transfers. International airfare not included.

Info: Vacations by Rail/VIA Rail, (877) 929-7245

ALSO

'I'd rather just chill,' travelers say in survey of vacation habits

Explore Louisiana: Guided tour takes you to the Tabasco factory, kayaking in the bayou

f you're thinking like Trump, these 10 parks and monuments might be totally overrated

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel