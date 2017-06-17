Whimsical stalactites bathed in colored lights make this Chinese landmark a must-see

Nabil Soliman and his wife, Janet, traveled to China for two weeks in March. The Bel Air residents visited Xian, Beijing, Shanghai and the Reed Flute Cave (named for the reeds that grow outside the entrance) in Guilin.

The couple, semi-retired physicians, were in “awe” of what Soliman called the “magnificent product of nature,” so much so their tour guide kept nudging them to get going. “We have to move for the group behind us!” the guide told them.

The illuminated cave has a magical feel. Soliman took the photo with a Nikon D810.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To submit a photo, send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or post them on Instagram with the hashtag #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

