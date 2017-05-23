Let travel authors Pico Iyer and Paul Theroux write your next cruise journal

Nine authors, including travel writers Paul Theroux and Pico Iyer, will be creating short stories inspired by Silversea’s 2019 World Cruise that begins in San Francisco and ends in London.

Passengers will get to meet authors during the 132-day journey and receive “The Tale of Tales” anthology that reflect stories of their remarkable journey “from island hideaways and ancient temples to tribal cultures and nature preserves,” a Silversea news release says. No word yet on the other authors who will participate.

Theroux is author of epic train travel books “The Great Railway Bazaar” (1975) and “The Old Patagonian Express” (1979). His most recent book “Deep South: Four Seasons on Back Roads” explores a piece of America; it was published in 2015.

British-born Iyer has written travel books such as “Video Night in Kathmandu” (1988) and “The Lady and the Monk” (1991). He also writes essays for the New York Times, Time magazine and other publications.

Silversea Cruises Prices for the 2019 World Cruise start at $57,700 per person. Prices for the 2019 World Cruise start at $57,700 per person. (Silversea Cruises)

Bookings have opened for the world cruise aboard the Silver Whisper, an all-suites ship that accommodates 382 passengers. It will stop in 52 ports in 31 countries, including overnight stays in Tokyo; Cape Town, South Africa; and Bordeaux, France.

Prices start at $57,700 per person, based on double occupancy. World Cruise passengers receive VIP treatment, such as a bon voyage reception and overnight hotel stay in San Francisco, business class airfare included (depending on location) and other perks.

Info: Silversea’s World Cruise 2019, (888) 978-4070 or contact a travel agent

