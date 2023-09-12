L.A. Times Scores Three Honors in Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition

Staff Writer Julia Carmel earned first place in the service-oriented consumer work category for their guide to LGBTQ-friendly spots in Palm Springs.

The Los Angeles Times has earned three honors in the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation’s 39th annual Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition. The awards are named for Lowell Thomas, an acclaimed journalist, prolific author and modern-day world explorer whose dedicated spirit epitomizes that of the inquiring travel journalist.

Times Staff Writer Julia Carmel earned first place in the service-oriented consumer work category for their guide to LGBTQ-friendly spots in Palm Springs. “This piece feels like a fun conversation with that plugged-in friend who knows all the hottest spots,” the competition’s judges noted. “Personality plus extensive reader service information make this an essential guide.”

Carmel said they were thrilled to contribute the guide as part of a larger Palm Springs package that offered readers dozens of ways to enjoy L.A.’s beloved desert getaway. “I’m eternally lucky to be a queer reporter who gets to cover my own community in all of its vibrant glory, and I couldn’t have written this guide without help from my wonderful colleagues,” they said.

Times Staff Writer Christopher Reynolds earned an honorable mention as the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalist of the Year. “Christopher Reynolds’ writing makes you wish you could put him in your pocket on your next adventure, pulling him out to ruminate on local folklore or the definitive history of whatever locale you are visiting,” the judges wrote.

In addition, Times National Correspondent Jaweed Kaleem received an honorable mention in the travel news/investigative reporting category for his article, Welcome to Portugal, the new expat haven. Californians, please go home. The judges praised the entry as “a good example of travel journalism,” and noted that “this story describes not only what Portugal looks like, but also what it feels like to be there.”

For the full list of winners and honorees, visit satw.org.