Picture yourself in Paris, even on Valentine's Day, with $599 fares from LAX

London airfares from L.A. right now can be had for less than $600 on several airlines. Now Paris joins the bargain fare lineup with round-trip fares for $599 in fall and winter — but not for long.

The deal: Air Tahiti Nui, usually known for Tahiti, Australia and New Zealand service, makes what it’s calling the Paris Early Bird Special.

L.A.-Paris fares cost $699 for travel between Oct. 1 and Dec. 10 and $599 for travel between Jan. 9 and Feb. 28. Flights are nonstop, direct and allow one free checked bag on the French Polynesian airline.

The offer is subject to availability, which means seats go fast and you may not find these prices for long.

When: The sale ends Aug. 11.

Air Tahiti Nui

Tested: I checked random dates at the airline’s website and found the $599 fare for flights leaving L.A. on Feb. 11 and returning Feb. 19 (with Valentine’s Day in the middle).

I also tested other dates — Oct. 20 to 27 and Nov. 5 to 11 — and found the $699 airfare available. Be careful when you make a reservation; the fare sale applies only to particular dates. Otherwise, you could wind up spending $1,146 for the same route.

Info: Air Tahiti Nui, (877) 824-4846

