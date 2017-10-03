Play through on a discounted golf-and-stay offer at Solvang's Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort

Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, in the scenic Santa Ynez Valley, wants golfers to come play in October. The Solvang, Calif., resort marks the 25th anniversary of one of its golf courses, the River Course, by offering travelers a midweek room-and-play discount package.
The deal: This golfing package at the woodsy ranch resort usually starts at $575 a night. It’s discounted — starting at $495 per person for doubles, $395 per person for a single — and includes a night’s stay, breakfast, dinner and rounds of golf on the resort’s River and Ranch golf courses. You also get a bucket of balls and a golf cart. (Tax and service charges are excluded.)
When: The offer is good Sundays through Thursdays in October, based on availability.
Golf perks: For those who just want to come and play golf, Alisal is rolling back prices to 1992: $35 weekday and $45 weekend green fees, $12 per person cart fees and $2 for a bucket of golf balls.
Info: Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, (805) 688-6411
