Donate to charity and receive a hotel room discount when you book with Kind Traveler

Give a little, get a little. That’s the idea behind Kind Traveler, a hotel booking platform that allows guests to donate $10 a night to charity and receive an exclusive room price in return.

It’s a seamless way to make sure your travel dollars support causes you care about. The company, which encourages socially responsible travel, started a year ago by partnering with 20 hotels. That number has almost tripled, with partner properties in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and elsewhere in the U.S., as well as in Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

The deal: Go to the Kind Traveler website and choose a destination and hotel. Make the $10-a-night donation (you can choose from a drop-down menu of charities) and check out the discounted room price. You also may see extra perks, such as a free mai-tai or resort fee credit, for those who donate.

In Southern California, participating hotels include the new Dream Hollywood in Hollywood, the Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood, Hotel Angeleno in Brentwood and Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

When: Offers at each hotel are based on availability.

Tested: I checked online and found these Kind Traveler prices for two-night stays starting Sept. 8:

--$73 a night off a room at Hotel G in downtown San Francisco, with an average discounted price of $484 a night. You can donate to the local SPCA animal shelter or pick another charity.

--$28 a night off a room at Hotel Angeleno, with an average discounted price of $186 a night. You can choose to have donations go to 2 Hands 2 Cans food charity.

The website also has a profile of each hotel based on its wellness factors (healthful options it offers guests), green features and community give-back.

