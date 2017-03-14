TRAVEL
Save $800 on a classic tour of China and Tibet, pandas included

Tour operator World Spree Travel puts China and Tibet on sale, but only until the end of the month.

Save $800 on a 13-day tour that visits Beijing’s Forbidden City, panda country in Chengdu and the highlands of Tibet.

The deal: The Classic China & Tibet Highland tour includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles, flights within China and ground transportation, most meals, sightseeing tours and more.

The discounted tour costs $3,399 per person, including taxes and fuel surcharges, based on double occupancy.

When: You need to book by March 31 to get the deal, which is based on availability. Tours leave July 6 and 13; Aug. 24 and 31; Sept. 7, 14 and 28; and Oct. 19 and 26.

Tested: I found availability from Los Angeles on a number of the selected tour dates. On this trip, you fly from L.A. to Beijing on Air China and stay at Marriott, Sheraton and Sofitel hotels.

Longer itineraries are on sale too: A 19-day tour that adds a cruise of the Yangtze River starts at $3,899 per person, and a 21-day tour that adds Hong Kong starts at $4,599.

Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656

