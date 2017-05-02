Get pumped up by the Amgen cycling tour of California. Then plan your own bike adventure with Morro Bay's new bike map

For the second year in a row, riders in the Amgen Tour of California will buzz through Morro Bay on their way from Sacramento to Pasadena during the May cycling event.

For anyone who wants to explore the coastal California town on two wheels, the city has created a free bike map that includes scenic street routes as well as mountain bike trails.

The deal: The free map that details bike lanes, bike paths and bike routes is a good planning tool for those who love touring on two wheels.

Follow the map to find a route along the Embarcadero and then out to the city’s famed Morro Rock, which rises more than 500 feet. Or take a spin on a network of trails at Morro Bay State Park.

When: The offer is good indefinitely. You can pick up a map at the Morro Bay Visitor’s Center at 695 Harbor St., and at local hotels and businesses.

The Amgen Tour: The men’s race is set to take off May 11 from Sacramento and roll into Morro Bay on May 16 during Stage 3 (Pismo Beach to Morro Bay). The race is to end May 20 in Pasadena. The women’s event travels from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento.

Info: Discover Morro Bay, (805) 225-7411

