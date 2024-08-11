How the 2028 Olympics should showcase L.A.: 9 wild ideas from our wish list

Inspired by the profound (and often profoundly silly) Frenchness of the Paris Games, we — like much of the internet — have been thinking about how to showcase L.A. when the Olympics come to town in 2028. While the next edition of the Summer Games has come in for criticism and complaints, it’s also likely to match or exceed events like the Super Bowl and the Oscars in terms of turning the world’s attention to the city. In the spirit of the loud, chaotic, inimitable City of Angels, here are nine wild ideas for making L.A. itself the star in four years’ time.

Erect the Olympic cauldron at Griffith Park...

In the land of sunshine and palm trees, one landmark that (literally) stands out above the rest, situated on the side of a mountain range overlooking the greater L.A. area, is the Griffith Observatory. That it can be seen from nearly every neighborhood and surrounding cities makes it a perfect location to build the cauldron. Imagine taking an evening stroll around the Silver Lake Reservoir and seeing the flame across the surface of the water? Or walking out of a bar in Koreatown and staring north up Normandie at the cauldron? Or staying in Mid-City and seeing the light of the burning fire from miles away? Imagine the photos taken on a clear night from all over Southern California. If the cauldron were built at the Griffith Observatory, it would also take advantage of being next to one of our most famous landmarks honoring our greatest cultural export: the Hollywood sign. —David Viramontes

... and make sure the torch relay visits California’s most iconic peaks

The Griffith Observatory at dusk. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Celebrate California’s 14ers and the highest mountain in the contiguous U.S. by having a hiker or ultra-trail-marathoner take the flame up Mt. Whitney. Or the flame could be taken by a climber (Alex Honnold, maybe roped this time?) up Yosemite’s El Capitan. —Rebecca Bryant

Perform a “La La Land”-inspired dance on the 105 and 110 interchange

Paris has the glimmering Seine, we have . . . majestic freeways. It seems only appropriate that Olympic festivities involve commuters (or actors pretending to be commuters) in bumper-to-bumper traffic. An opening ceremony that acknowledges L.A.’s infamous traffic woes, rather than pretending they don’t exist, would be a sly way to nod at the inevitable slow roadways that the 2028 games will bring. And hey, I bet Ryan Gosling would be game to participate. — Alyssa Bereznak

Plant out L.A.’s ugliness

LAX, for example, is bleak. Aside from the difficulties of getting in and out of the airport, it’s such an ugly introduction to L.A. Back during World War II, The Times encouraged residents to plant victory gardens and even led by example; this time, residents, business owners and municipalities should plant trees and install planter boxes outside their homes and businesses and LAX should use them to soften passenger arrival and departure lanes. Why not counter the starkness of the cityscape with color and fragrance unique to our region? The catch: L.A. needs to start planting now, with trees, shrubs, etc. that take about three years to get established. Already, there are community groups trying to organize this, but their voices are small. Let this be their megaphone: If everyone pitches in, we can make our city more beautiful before the world comes calling. —Jeanette Marantos

Create a mechanical surfing ride for spectators

There could be several with different degrees of difficulty, so beginners can simply try to stand up on the board, while semi-pros ride waves closer to those faced in competition. It’s safer than the open water, and of course comes with lots of possibilities for commemorative photos. They do water rides at theme parks, where people get drenched. Why not the Olympics? —Jeanette Marantos

Mount a Randy’s Donut’s / rhythmic gymnastics crossover

Picture it: A giant Randy’s Donut, modeled on the famed Inglewood shop, rolls right into the stadium during the opening ceremony, helped along by a CGI rhythmic gymnast. Then a troupe of actual rhythmic gymnasts rolling rings that look like the doughnuts spread across the field. I’m kidding. But only sort of. —Rebecca Bryant

P-22 was the beloved mascot of Griffith Park. (National Park Service)

Make a mountain lion the LA28 mascot

Recently, I’ve taken a deep dive into Olympic mascots after being wholly enamored by France’s Phryge — a red hat with expressive eyes that has taken a tumble , jet-skied and become a celebrity in Paris .

In 1984, Sam the Olympic Eagle strutted down in a stars-and-stripes top hat and bowtie at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. And in 2028, it should be a mountain lion — donning sparkly eyeglasses or streetwear or whatever else is adorable — that welcomes athletes to Los Angeles.

It makes sense, and, no, it’s not too niche. L.A. is the only place on this side of the Earth that has big cats living within city limits, according to the National Park Service . Not only will this pay homage to the mountain lion king of Griffith Park — P-22 — but it’s also a chance to highlight a species that has long captured the zeitgeist of L.A. —Angie Orellana Hernandez

Turn the Hollywood pitch meeting into an Olympic short film

In this vision, an Olympic torchbearer makes their way into a studio building — could be a lot, could be CAA or somewhere corporate. It’s all filmed with GoPro. They get a fist bump from the valet. Run through the mailroom. Ride up in an elevator (Sly Stallone cameo). Race down a hallway. Finally, they sit in a private conference room or office. We cut to the runner and it’s Timothée Chalamet or someone of similar star quality. They make a beautiful pitch about the “spirit of the Games, the essential humanity of the moment. It’s bigger than Hollywood — bigger than all of us.” Cut to the studio executive and it’s Albert Brooks: “That was more than 25 words.” —Joshua Rothkopf

The nightly crowds have thinned at Tacos El Pecas on Monday, March 23, 2020. Taco trucks are just one of the many facets in the service industry being hit hard economically as COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, continues to spreads throughout the country and the world. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Launch a parade of taco trucks (and other homages to L.A. culture)

This one’s a no-brainer. Match them with lowriders cruising, maybe with Snoop Dogg leading the cruise. Aztec dancers and some ballet folklorico at Placita Olvera. How about a sea of performers dressed up as the al pastor vertical spit? Dancing trompos! I’d like to see two murals that are critical to L.A. art history and which were originally censored to be celebrated grandly: “America Tropical” by Siquieros and Barbara Carrasco’s “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective” at Union Station. Reopen the murals in time for 2028! Plus, let’s see evocations of the tagged up walls of the L.A. River, Five Points in East L.A., the Compton civic center, a soccer game at MacArthur Park, the Korean Friendship Bell, a bonfire at Dockweiler, and cameos by Tommy the Clown, Angelyne if she’s available, and please, please, Harry Perry, the roller skating guitarist from the Venice Beach walk. —Daniel Hernandez