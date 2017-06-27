Attention football fans: Come see the Dallas Cowboys at training camp — for free

Summer isn’t the height of football season, but who cares? The Dallas Cowboys will be coming to the NFL team’s summer training camp in Oxnard to practice and get ready for the upcoming season. And you get to watch — for free.

The deal: Practice sessions are great events for families with kids or anyone who loves football. They are usually held at 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. at River Ridge Playing Fields, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard.

The camp also features a Kids Zone with interactive games, Cowboys swag for sale, and time for player autograph signings too. You can catch performances by the Cowboys cheerleaders and Rowdy, the mascot, when they come out to entertain the crowd.

Opening ceremony will be held 3:45 p.m. on July 24, with entertainment planned.

Expect to pay $10 midweek and $15 weekends for parking.

When: Practices are held on selected dates between July 25 and Aug. 17. (Here’s the schedule.)

Details: If you want to really indulge your inner quarterback, you can hang out at the Residence Inn by Marriott at River Ridge, which is where the team calls home. It’s very near the training camp.

Info: Dallas Cowboys Oxnard 2017 Training Camp

