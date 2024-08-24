Chargers vs. Cowboys takeaways: Offense puts on a show in preseason finale

Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko works out before a game against the Packers in November. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Advertisement

After failing to score a touchdown in their first two preseason games, the Chargers utilized big plays against the Cowboys to finally break through.

The Chargers’ first touchdown came on a 70-yard end-around by wide receiver Derius Davis after a fake handoff. Davis, the team’s primary returner, is trying to carve out a role in the offense. He made the Cowboys defense look lost on the scoring run, showcasing his speed.

Two possessions later, Easton Stick hit wide receiver Simi Fehoko with a perfectly thrown deep ball on a 78-yard touchdown reception.

Fighting for a spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart, Fehoko made a strong argument for staying on the 53-man roster. He has shined throughout the preseason, leading the team with seven receptions and 170 receiving yards.

Chargers Chargers declare two defensive stars will be ready for season opener Joey Bosa and Derwin James missed much of camp time because of injuries, but the Chargers say the defensive stars will face the Raiders in the season opener.

Stick, battling Luis Perez to back up quarterback Justin Herbert, started the entire game. Stick improved on his other preseason outings, completing 12 of 29 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 17 yards.

Advertisement

Still, there were moments of inconsistency. Stick made some errant throws and was picked off at the start of the third quarter.