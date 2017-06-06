Up for a bucket list trip? Save 20% on expeditions to Norway, the Arctic and Antartica

Remote and untouched landscapes at the top and bottom of the Earth are the stuff bucket list trips are made of. G Adventures offers up to 20% off for those who reserve now on Norwegian, Arctic and Antarctic journeys in 2018 and 2019.

The deal: G Adventures calls this offer the Big Chill Sale. The company specializes in small-ship tours aboard the G Expedition that include excursions to see wildlife aboard Zodiac boats, hikes at port stops and other activities.

G Adventures A cabin aboard the G Expedition, which was refurbished in 2009 and holds 134 passengers. A cabin aboard the G Expedition, which was refurbished in 2009 and holds 134 passengers. (G Adventures)

For example, the Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Discovery sails from Bergen to Longyearbyen in 15 days. The cost for a May 2018 departure is $4,499 a person, based on double occupancy, discounted from $5,999.

It includes cabin (the Expedition holds 134 passengers), meals, excursions (on land, by Zodiac and by train), tours, some gear and land transfers. International airfare is extra.

When: The sale is on until July 3.

G Adventures The dining area on the G Expedition. Meals are included with the price of the cruise. The dining area on the G Expedition. Meals are included with the price of the cruise. (G Adventures)

Details: The sale represents a good savings (particularly for twosomes) if you can commit early.

Other trips on sale next year and beyond include:

— A 16-day Arctic Highlights journey to Norway and Iceland ($5,099 a person, discounted from $5,999)

— A 14-day Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords ($3,999 per person, discounted from $4,999).

Info: Big Chill Sale, G Adventures, (888) 800-4100, or contact a travel agent

