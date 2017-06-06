Up for a bucket list trip? Save 20% on expeditions to Norway, the Arctic and Antartica

Remote and untouched landscapes at the top and bottom of the Earth are the stuff bucket list trips are made of. G Adventures offers up to 20% off for those who reserve now on Norwegian, Arctic and Antarctic journeys in 2018 and 2019.
The deal: G Adventures calls this offer the Big Chill Sale. The company specializes in small-ship tours aboard the G Expedition that include excursions to see wildlife aboard Zodiac boats, hikes at port stops and other activities.
For example, the Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Discovery sails from Bergen to Longyearbyen in 15 days. The cost for a May 2018 departure is $4,499 a person, based on double occupancy, discounted from $5,999.
It includes cabin (the Expedition holds 134 passengers), meals, excursions (on land, by Zodiac and by train), tours, some gear and land transfers. International airfare is extra.
When: The sale is on until July 3.
Details: The sale represents a good savings (particularly for twosomes) if you can commit early.
Other trips on sale next year and beyond include:
— A 16-day Arctic Highlights journey to Norway and Iceland ($5,099 a person, discounted from $5,999)
— A 14-day Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords ($3,999 per person, discounted from $4,999).
Info: Big Chill Sale, G Adventures, (888) 800-4100, or contact a travel agent
ALSO
Cruise lines roll out Mexico sailings for fall 2017 and beyond
Where to find great burgers and beers on your next cruise
A sea journey on which you don't gain weight? Bring it on — and these do
You can pay for extra pleasures by booking the 'ship within the ship' on many cruise lines