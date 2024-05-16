Advertisement
Tell us: What’s the most extraordinary West Coast experience?

(Lettering and animation by Jacky Sheridan/For The Times; video editing by Li Anne Liew/For The Times; Los Angeles Times)

By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
Our guide to the 101 best West Coast experiences brings you essential things to do in Baja, California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. We think it has something for every type of explorer, from the awe-seeking (a hike around the rim of a sleeping volcano at Crater Lake) to the nostalgic (burgers alongside classic cars at the oldest Bob’s Big Boy) to the unabashedly extravagant (a stay at San Diego’s maximalist LaFayette Hotel).

Cover of the 101 Best West Coast Experiences print premium.

Bring this guide on your adventures! Buy a copy of ‘The 101 Best West Coast Experiences’ special print section here.

Of course, you may have your own favorite adventure that didn’t make the list. We’d love to hear about it. In the form below, tell us what you believe is the most extraordinary experience or destination on the West Coast and why it resonates with you. It can be as simple as a single bench with a view or as vast as a life-changing road trip. We may feature your response in a future story.

Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

